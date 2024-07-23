10,126 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,126 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,018,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LFUS traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,921. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $309.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.69 and its 200 day moving average is $245.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.