101,364 Shares in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 101,364 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000.

Separately, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BLX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 258,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,721. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 15.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

