1,086 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,086 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,629,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,357. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $255.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

