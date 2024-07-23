11,056 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,037,000 after purchasing an additional 521,276 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,347,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at about $45,932,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Textron by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after acquiring an additional 408,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 563,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,285,000 after acquiring an additional 246,185 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TXT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,375. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.04 and a 1 year high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

