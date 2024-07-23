11,889 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.1% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 127,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 43.3% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 117.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 107,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.79. The company had a trading volume of 180,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,243. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.25.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

