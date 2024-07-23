1,402 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,402 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Target by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.57.

Target Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TGT traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,692,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.32.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

