26,400 Shares in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 521.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 96,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,907 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 645,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 297,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 630,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 154,476 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Orion Group news, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,814.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $360,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 437,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,983.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,814.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,560 shares of company stock valued at $60,995 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ORN stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 629,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,736. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.46 million, a PE ratio of -33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $160.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million. Research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ORN. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORN

Orion Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.