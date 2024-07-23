2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down to $39.90

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.90, but opened at $37.86. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $37.36, with a volume of 2,223,500 shares trading hands.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

