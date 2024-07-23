2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down to $39.90

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.90, but opened at $37.86. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $37.36, with a volume of 2,223,500 shares trading hands.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
