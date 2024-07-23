3,006 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.61.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $391.67. 596,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,055. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.19 and its 200-day moving average is $453.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

