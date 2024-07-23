34,704 Shares in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,732,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,650,000 after acquiring an additional 140,063 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 56,522 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 803,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,964,000 after purchasing an additional 299,751 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 253.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QGEN traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,123. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

