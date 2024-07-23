5,544 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Exelon by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Down 0.4 %

Exelon stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,971. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.53.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

