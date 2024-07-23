ABCMETA (META) Trading Down 82.4% Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. ABCMETA has a market cap of $39,610.68 and $0.23 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 82.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009102 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,600.49 or 0.99917799 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011509 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00075948 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000004 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.