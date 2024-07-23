Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:AGD opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $10.17.
About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
