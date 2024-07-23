Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:AGD opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

