Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. 140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Acerinox Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Acerinox had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acerinox, S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox Increases Dividend

About Acerinox

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1183 per share. This is a boost from Acerinox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Acerinox’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates.

