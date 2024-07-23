Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Position Reduced by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,353,000 after buying an additional 395,099 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,299,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,737,000 after acquiring an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 659,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,750,000 after purchasing an additional 289,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,640,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE WMS traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.98. 217,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,282. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

