Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post earnings of $4.60 per share for the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group has set its Q2 guidance at $4.50-$4.60 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. The company had revenue of $499.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,651. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.16.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMG. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Affiliated Managers Group

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.