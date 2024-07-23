Aion (AION) Trading 7.3% Lower This Week

Aion (AION) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $24.13 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00076531 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009368 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

