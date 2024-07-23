Alerus Financial NA Buys 55,012 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alerus Financial NA increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 203.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,062 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,012 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 192.1% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Walmart by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600,521 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.65. 9,252,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,335,285. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $71.33. The company has a market cap of $568.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock valued at $953,190,060. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

