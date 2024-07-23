Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.020-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $166.0 million-$168.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.4 million. Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.02-0.03 EPS.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.66. 1,628,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,618. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $240.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALGM

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.