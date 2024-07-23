Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Gap Down to $28.89

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.89, but opened at $27.88. Allegro MicroSystems shares last traded at $28.22, with a volume of 120,357 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGM. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $240.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

