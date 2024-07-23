Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Holdings Lowered by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,879 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.83. The company had a trading volume of 102,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.30.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

