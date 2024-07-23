AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 368,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,434 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 265,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,183 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 188,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 27,974 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Price Performance

Shares of JULW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.67. 191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,941. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $147.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.45. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $35.04.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

