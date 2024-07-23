AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $148.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. AMCON Distributing has a 1-year low of $119.34 and a 1-year high of $249.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

