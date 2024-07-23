Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.00

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 24906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMTB. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $903.36 million, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amerant Bancorp news, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $239,296.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amerant Bancorp news, COO Carlos Iafigliola sold 10,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $239,296.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Armando Fleitas sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $140,961.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,368.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amerant Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Amerant Bancorp by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the second quarter worth $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 89.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 66.7% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.