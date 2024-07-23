American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.73

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 24108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AHR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, CEO Danny Prosky acquired 25,000 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Trading of American Healthcare REIT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

