American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $89.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on American International Group from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $76.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,118. American International Group has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,271,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American International Group by 303.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in American International Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of American International Group by 123.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

