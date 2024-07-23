Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 249 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.44. 432,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.53 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.77 and a 200 day moving average of $137.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,709 shares of company stock worth $11,009,150. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

