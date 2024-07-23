Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHK. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

CHK traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,881. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHK. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.62.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

