Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,340,000 after buying an additional 4,625,472 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,718,000 after buying an additional 1,968,988 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,622,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,726,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,845 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.55. 4,124,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,652. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.72. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.