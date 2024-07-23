Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.86. 49,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,442. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $117.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.41.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

