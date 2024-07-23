Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabra Health Care REIT

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,335.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Shares of SBRA stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,906,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 83.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $16.80.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

