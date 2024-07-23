Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,306,000 after purchasing an additional 176,639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,039,000 after buying an additional 350,265 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,826,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,020,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,536,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,632,000 after buying an additional 186,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,013,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,409,000 after buying an additional 133,813 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Performance

CCK stock traded up $6.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,986,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,734. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.29.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 28.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.