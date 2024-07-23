Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,971 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.04.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.31. 2,203,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.99. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

