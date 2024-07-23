Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $735,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.94.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.53. 1,536,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.31 and a 200 day moving average of $214.06. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

