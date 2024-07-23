Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 2,102.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,875 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114,879 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.82.

Kenvue Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.93. 12,426,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,222,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $25.23.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

