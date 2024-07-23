Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 119 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NXPI traded down $21.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.30. 6,645,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,469. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.97.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

