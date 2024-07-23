Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Accenture by 164.3% in the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 11,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.9% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 35,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 5.5% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 134,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,573,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Barclays dropped their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.82.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,531. The firm has a market cap of $207.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.28 and a 200-day moving average of $332.01. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,276 shares of company stock worth $4,103,233 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

