Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 25.2% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,393,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.1 %

SNPS traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $588.33. The company had a trading volume of 705,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,642. The company has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $418.51 and a one year high of $629.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $590.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.54.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

