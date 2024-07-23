Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ITW stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.06. 642,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,103. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.50 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

