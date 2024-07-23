Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,615,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ALLETE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,355,000 after buying an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,848,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in ALLETE by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 504,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,847,000 after buying an additional 266,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ALLETE by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,387,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Price Performance

ALE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.44. 418,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.80.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $403.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLETE

ALLETE Company Profile

(Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.