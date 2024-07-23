Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Up 3.8 %

Analog Devices stock traded up $8.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.04. 2,821,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,440. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.60. The company has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

