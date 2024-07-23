Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Down 4.4%

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $229.03 and last traded at $229.50. Approximately 1,710,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,252,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.04.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.50.

Analog Devices Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

