Analyzing DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and DigiAsia (NASDAQ:FAAS)

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) and DigiAsia (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of DigiAsia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of DocuSign shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 67.3% of DigiAsia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DocuSign and DigiAsia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign $2.76 billion 4.20 $73.98 million $0.52 108.89 DigiAsia N/A N/A -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

DocuSign has higher revenue and earnings than DigiAsia.

DocuSign has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigiAsia has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DocuSign and DigiAsia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign 2 8 2 0 2.00 DigiAsia 0 0 0 0 N/A

DocuSign presently has a consensus price target of $59.36, suggesting a potential upside of 4.85%. Given DocuSign’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DocuSign is more favorable than DigiAsia.

Profitability

This table compares DocuSign and DigiAsia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign 3.81% 15.44% 5.04% DigiAsia N/A N/A -0.21%

Summary

DocuSign beats DigiAsia on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc. provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce. It also provides Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; Monitor that uses advanced analytics to track DocuSign eSignature web, mobile, and API account; Notary which enables notaries public to conduct remote online notarization transactions; and Web Forms, a web forms that quickly draft agreements using pre-populated data from completed forms or external systems via APIs. In addition, the company offers Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally. Signature and CLM are FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct and partner-assisted sales, and digital self-service purchasing. DocuSign, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About DigiAsia

(Get Free Report)

Digiasia Bios develops an application platform that offers digital payments, lending, and remittance services in Indonesia. It offers services under brands, such as KasPro, KreditPro, and RemitPro. Digiasia Bios was founded in 2017 and is based in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.