Andrew Beach Sells 27,504 Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Beach sold 27,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.48), for a total transaction of £116,616.96 ($150,823.80).

On Wednesday, June 12th, Andrew Beach purchased 36 shares of SThree stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of £153.72 ($198.81).

Shares of STEM stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 422.50 ($5.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 429.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 422.29. SThree plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330.50 ($4.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.92). The company has a market capitalization of £561.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,000.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. SThree’s dividend payout ratio is 4,047.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.11) price target on shares of SThree in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SThree from GBX 430 ($5.56) to GBX 420 ($5.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets in the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, France, the United States, Dubai, Japan. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract roles, as well as support services.

