Anyswap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $866.48 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.67 or 0.00004054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $49.82 million and $866.48 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.34483984 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

