Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Earns Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 171.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

APLS stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,135. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $73.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The company had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.77% and a negative net margin of 79.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

