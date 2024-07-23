Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.37. 221,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,524,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APLT

Applied Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Therapeutics

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $266,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,756,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,226,002.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 22,003 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $95,052.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,009,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,186.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $266,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,756,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,226,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,861. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,414,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266,179 shares in the last quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 6,111,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,561,000 after purchasing an additional 736,924 shares in the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 5,574,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,919,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 2,017,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.