ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$31.50 at Desjardins

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.54.

Shares of ARC Resources stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$23.58. The company had a trading volume of 651,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,074. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.02 and a 1-year high of C$26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.9710258 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hugh Hegeler Connett acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.88 per share, with a total value of C$28,315.95. In related news, Senior Officer Brian Rognvald Groundwater sold 17,470 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.62, for a total value of C$447,595.38. Also, Director Hugh Hegeler Connett acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.88 per share, with a total value of C$28,315.95. Insiders sold a total of 118,705 shares of company stock worth $3,029,226 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

