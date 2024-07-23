Argus Increases Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target to $218.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Argus from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.20.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMI traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,337. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $134.06 and a 12 month high of $204.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.40.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.2% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% during the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

