ARPA Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, ARPA has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. ARPA has a total market capitalization of $62.40 million and approximately $18.28 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARPA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0428 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,388,698 tokens. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,459,388,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.04387638 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $7,740,298.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARPA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

